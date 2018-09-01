Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Beautiful wooden partitions for your home

Ritika Tiwari
Campo Belo
Creating permanent walls is a thing of the past. These days there are numerous ways of marking different areas of the house. One such method is with the help of beautiful wooden partitions. These partitions not only look amazing but are also easy to create since wood is available everywhere. If you too are looking for some inspiration, then this ideabook is a must-read for you. Here you will find ten wooden partitions that will suit every design theme.

1. Parallel blocks

Interior design
Eternity Designers

Interior design

Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers

If you don't want to spend a lot of money buying a pre-made wooden partition, then you can also create your own. All you need to do is place thin wooden blocks parallel to each other as seen in this picture. You can even play with the tone of the wood according to your interior.

2. Being creative

Campo Belo
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Who said that you could not be creative with wooden partitions? The designer of this particular home has used a low rise curio cabinet as a partition between both the sitting areas. The best part about this structure is that it does not interfere with your view and is multifunctional.

3. Grill like partition

Dining room
homify

Dining room

homify
homify
homify

Wooden partitions can be very heavy. That is why if you want to create a lightweight structure, then you should opt for similar designs. You can incorporate almost any type of pattern in the wood since it is not very thick.

4. With a mesh

Living Room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Another wooden partition which will not interfere with your vision is one with a mesh. It will give you the effect of a sheer curtain without the added maintenance responsibility. You can also create a half and half partition as seen in the image.

5. Sliding wood frame door

將卡通人物融合家的一份子
層層室內裝修設計有限公司

層層室內裝修設計有限公司
層層室內裝修設計有限公司
層層室內裝修設計有限公司

Wood framed sliding doors can also act as a great partition especially when there is a lack of space. It gives you the desired level of privacy without having to incorporate a massive structure.

6. Wooden logs

Casa Cor PR 2013
Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores

Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores
Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores
Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores

The parallel design concept of wooden partitions can also be created with thick logs. However, this particular option is more suitable for large size bungalows that have an open floor plan. If you try incorporating it into a small house, then it might take up all the space.

7. Open display cabinet

LIVING AND DINING VIEW 2
homify

LIVING AND DINING VIEW 2

homify
homify
homify

Creating a wooden partition which is multipurpose is a new age trend. For example, here the barrier also acts as an open display cabinet, which has been used to showcase potted plants. You can even add wider shelves if in case you want to display curios.

8. Wave pattern

Major renovation and expansion project in Talisay City - Dining area
homify

Major renovation and expansion project in Talisay City – Dining area

homify
homify
homify

With a little more effort and money, you can create different patterns on a solid block of wood. In this case, a wave-like texture has been added to the partition to give it a distinctive look.

9. Designer panels

富｢村｣山居Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains
Glocal Architecture Office (G.A.O) 吳宗憲建築師事務所/安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司

Glocal Architecture Office (G.A.O) 吳宗憲建築師事務所/安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司
Glocal Architecture Office (G.A.O) 吳宗憲建築師事務所/安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司
Glocal Architecture Office (G.A.O) 吳宗憲建築師事務所/安藤國際室內裝修工程有限公司

f you are looking to incorporate something delicate, then considering a designer panel like this is highly recommended. Since these panels are movable, they can be left in any position that you like.

10. Delicate design

Mr. Sanjay patel - Bungalow
P & D Associates

P & D Associates
P &amp; D Associates
P & D Associates

Lastly, if you want your wooden partition to look regal, then incorporating intricate designs is worth a shot.  It can hold anything from a flower to a figurine.

