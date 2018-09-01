10 Beautiful wooden partitions for your home

Creating permanent walls is a thing of the past. These days there are numerous ways of marking different areas of the house. One such method is with the help of beautiful wooden partitions. These partitions not only look amazing but are also easy to create since wood is available everywhere. If you too are looking for some inspiration, then this ideabook is a must-read for you. Here you will find ten wooden partitions that will suit every design theme.
If you don't want to spend a lot of money buying a pre-made wooden partition, then you can also create your own. All you need to do is place thin wooden blocks parallel to each other as seen in this picture. You can even play with the tone of the wood according to your interior.
Who said that you could not be creative with wooden partitions? The designer of this particular home has used a low rise curio cabinet as a partition between both the sitting areas. The best part about this structure is that it does not interfere with your view and is multifunctional.
Wooden partitions can be very heavy. That is why if you want to create a lightweight structure, then you should opt for similar designs. You can incorporate almost any type of pattern in the wood since it is not very thick.
Another wooden partition which will not interfere with your vision is one with a mesh. It will give you the effect of a sheer curtain without the added maintenance responsibility. You can also create a half and half partition as seen in the image.
Wood framed sliding doors can also act as a great partition especially when there is a lack of space. It gives you the desired level of privacy without having to incorporate a massive structure.
The parallel design concept of wooden partitions can also be created with thick logs. However, this particular option is more suitable for large size bungalows that have an open floor plan. If you try incorporating it into a small house, then it might take up all the space.
Creating a wooden partition which is multipurpose is a new age trend. For example, here the barrier also acts as an open display cabinet, which has been used to showcase potted plants. You can even add wider shelves if in case you want to display curios.
With a little more effort and money, you can create different patterns on a solid block of wood. In this case, a wave-like texture has been added to the partition to give it a distinctive look.
f you are looking to incorporate something delicate, then considering a designer panel like this is highly recommended. Since these panels are movable, they can be left in any position that you like.
Lastly, if you want your wooden partition to look regal, then incorporating intricate designs is worth a shot. It can hold anything from a flower to a figurine.
For more such options check out our ideabooks