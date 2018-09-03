Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Amazing interior design ideas for Pakistani homes

The interior of your home depicts your style and personality. That is why creating a one of a kind design concept is on everyone's mind. However, coming up with new ideas to decorate the interiors of your house can be a bit challenging. It requires a lot of time and effort to search for the perfect theme or style. That is why, in this ideabook, we are going to show you ten fantastic interior design ideas for Pakistani homes.

1. A touch of colour

homify Modern living room لکڑی Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love incorporating neutral colours in your home, then the best way to highlight them is by adding vibrant elements. In this case, the picture frames, as well as the lavender sofa cushions, bring in a touch of colour which is much desired.

2. Hand painted

LIVING ROOM VIEW 2 homify Living room
homify

LIVING ROOM VIEW 2

homify
homify
homify

An interior designing idea which never goes wrong is of hand painted murals. It can be added on to any wall of the room. Apart from this, following this concept also allows you to choose from a wide variety of design options.

3. Mirror design

homify Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Every bedroom requires a focal wall, and one of the simplest ways of creating it is with the help of mirrors. You can either use strings of small mirrors as seen in this picture or a large one to cover the entire vertical surface. One can even add fairy light lines to highlight the design.

4. Modern furniture

the dining room ZERO9 Dining room
ZERO9

the dining room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

One of the most common ways of creating a beautiful interior for your home is by investing in modern looking furniture. These pieces can blend well with any design theme and are also readily available in every city of Pakistan.

5. Wall paper

Quarto da menina, Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores Nursery/kid’s room
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

If you are looking to find the perfect interior design for your kid's room, then you should consider using wallpaper. These come in a variety of patterns and designs which even includes cartoon characters. Apart from this they are easy to apply and do not damage the wall.

6. Rustic yet modern

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who have a modern home and are looking for ways to incorporate rustic elements, this design is worth checking out. The unplastered section of the wall, as well as the wooden floor, give this place a country-like feel.

7. Chandeliers

Eye Catching..., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Dining room
Premdas Krishna

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

In case you're looking to incorporate a WOW element into the interiors of your home buying a chandelier is highly recommended. These are perfect for areas like the living or dining room. They can be a little expensive, but it is definitely a one-time investment.

8. Bookshelf wall

Abitazione privata - Milano, CN Arredamento Design Srl CN Arredamento Design Srl Living room
CN Arredamento Design Srl

CN Arredamento Design Srl
CN Arredamento Design Srl
CN Arredamento Design Srl

Instead of creating a common wall to partition two rooms try building a wall of books. By doing so, you will get not only additional storage space but also an in-house library. It is also a creative way to mark different areas of your house.

9. Open shelves

townhouse in modern style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern living room
Rubleva Design

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

Another type of partition which can be great for your home is an open shelf kind.  These shelves are accessible from both the sides and can be used to display your curious. Also, the save you from the hassle of creating permanent walls.

10. False ceiling

Three Storey Grand Residence @Paota,Jodhpur, RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Modern living room
RAVI – NUPUR ARCHITECTS

RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS
RAVI – NUPUR ARCHITECTS
RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS

False ceiling with backlights can also be a great addition to the interiors of your home. These can display any design making it a hundred percent customisable.

Which one of these interior design ideas was your favourite?

