Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Beautiful window and grill designs for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
The Hermitage, Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd Windows لکڑی
Loading admin actions …

A window not only provides the interior of your house with enough sunlight. But it also makes your exterior look good. That is why choosing a design which matches the architecture of your home is a must. Apart from this if you are looking to add grills to your existing windows, then that too needs to look beautiful. In today’s ideabook, we are going to share with you 12 fantastic window and grill designs that can be incorporated in any home.

1. Glass window

PH40, JE-ARCHITECTEN JE-ARCHITECTEN Windows
JE-ARCHITECTEN

JE-ARCHITECTEN
JE-ARCHITECTEN
JE-ARCHITECTEN

If you do not want to compromise on the amount of natural light that enters your home. Then try considering a plain glass window. You can make it even more study by adding a wooden frame.

2. Vertical grill bars

homify Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

For adding a layer of security to your glass windows opting for a similar looking vertical bar grill is a good idea. You can even customise them by adjusting the distance between each bar.

3. Floor to ceiling windows

The Hermitage, Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd Windows لکڑی curved bifolds,folding sliding door,bespoke
Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd

The Hermitage

Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd
Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd
Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd

In case you are trying to create a modern looking exterior then a floor to ceiling window might be the right choice. It not only looks good from the inside but also act as a grand outdoor facade.

4. Wooden bar windows

細脚のモガ ―house in HOUSE―, 一級建築士事務所 ヒモトタクアトリエ 一級建築士事務所 ヒモトタクアトリエ Windows
一級建築士事務所　ヒモトタクアトリエ

一級建築士事務所　ヒモトタクアトリエ
一級建築士事務所　ヒモトタクアトリエ
一級建築士事務所　ヒモトタクアトリエ

If simplicity is something that you like then try considering a similar design. These windows are readily available and can be painted with different colours to give it a customised touch.

5. Vertical half and half

デンマークの家並みを彷彿させる 本格北欧住宅, 株式会社 ヨゴホームズ 株式会社 ヨゴホームズ Windows
株式会社 ヨゴホームズ

株式会社 ヨゴホームズ
株式会社 ヨゴホームズ
株式会社 ヨゴホームズ

One might think that a floor-to-ceiling window is a permanent structure which cannot be opened. But by following a similar design, you will be able to create a full-size window which opens in the middle.

6. Traditional windows

Hacienda Chaká, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Windows
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

The best type of windows that you can add to a rustic looking place are these traditional ones. They are made of two wooden flaps which open in the middle. You can even get the flaps of these windows carved as per your preference.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. English inspired

Top Class Windows,Doors and Conservatories, West Country Windows West Country Windows HouseholdHomewares
West Country Windows

West Country Windows
West Country Windows
West Country Windows

If you want a Victorian or English inspired house then getting similar windows made is highly recommended. The structure is made out of four tiny windows which can open and close independently.

8. With arches

homify Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

In case you have a palatial home or bungalow then these elegant windows with arches are an excellent choice. They are so dramatic that you would not need any other decorative material.

9. Wave like grill

homify Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whenever you are looking to create window grills, iron can be an excellent material to consider. It is easily moldable which is why you can even build wave-like designs.

10. Sliding windows

美しい格子戸, 有限会社種村建具木工所 有限会社種村建具木工所 Windows
有限会社種村建具木工所

有限会社種村建具木工所
有限会社種村建具木工所
有限会社種村建具木工所

For decorating small homes with windows, an ideal choice would be a sliding one. These windows can also incorporate any design and pattern making them a great alternative.

11. Horizontal grills

DR.HARIHARAN RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Windows
Muraliarchitects

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

One of the most common grill designs that goes well with any window is of horizontal bars. Also, due to the thickness of the bars, they are incredibly secure.

12. Curved steel grills

homify Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wrought iron can be an expensive material when you are looking to create grills. That is why a cheaper alternative is steel. It is moldable and gives you a chance to try out different designs.

For more options check out our ideabooks

7 Stunning living room designs for Pakistani homes
Which one of these was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks