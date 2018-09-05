Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Beautiful living room designs for Pakistani homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Industrial Loft II, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern living room
Carefully decorating the living room of your house is essential since it is the only area which is designed to entertain people. Also, the interiors of this part leave a lasting impression on your guests. Putting a few pieces of furniture together is not called interior decoration. Instead, you should focus on other elements which help uplift the vibe of the area. In this ideabook, we will show you 10 beautiful living room designs which are ideal for any urban Pakistani home.

1. Narrow layout

RESIDENTIAL PROJECT homify Living room
homify

RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

homify
homify
homify

If you have a narrow living room, then you can opt for a similar layout pattern. In this, the long wall has been used to place a triple seater sofa whereas the other side has a two-seater love couch. It is the ideal way to maximise the seating capacity of the room.

2. Minimalist design

Un soggiorno in stile scandinavo, interiorbe SRL interiorbe SRL Living room
interiorbe SRL

interiorbe SRL
interiorbe SRL
interiorbe SRL

Another way to decorate a small living room is by opting for a minimalist design concept. You should only add furniture pieces which are necessary for the place. Also, you should keep it low when it comes to decorative elements.

3. Pulling the look together

Industrial Loft II, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern living room
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Even if you have different types of furniture pieces in a small living room, you can still pull the look together. The simplest way to do so is by adding a carpet which compliments different design themes. For example, the design of this room has opted for a blue rug which acts as the point of focus.

4. Modern furniture

將卡通人物融合家的一份子, 層層室內裝修設計有限公司 層層室內裝修設計有限公司 Living room
層層室內裝修設計有限公司

層層室內裝修設計有限公司
層層室內裝修設計有限公司
層層室內裝修設計有限公司

If you are in love with the minimalistic design theme, then the best way to complement it is by adding modern pieces of furniture. By doing so, you make sure that all the elements look in proper proportion to each other.

5. TV unit

Living room tv unit The inside stories - by Minal Living room پلائیووڈ Brown
The inside stories – by Minal

Living room tv unit

The inside stories - by Minal
The inside stories – by Minal
The inside stories - by Minal

In case you do not want your sofas to take all the attention then incorporating another element is highly recommended. For instance, in this room, the tv unit is the first thing that a person notices when they walk-in.

6. Parallel layout

Drawing room Ansari Architects Modern living room
Ansari Architects

Drawing room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

In case you have a square area dedicated to your drawing room then following a parallel layout pattern is worth the short. This way you will have enough space to walk around in the centre.

7. One sided layout

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another idea which can be used for a narrow living room is a single-sided furniture layout. By doing so, the other side is entirely free for walking or placing your entertainment unit.

8. Separating the areas

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern living room
Eternity Designers

Interior design

Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers
Eternity Designers

Separating a small room into two areas can be a bit challenging. That is why you should opt for semi-permanent options like a see-through partition. It will not interfere with your view and yet mark the desired areas.

9. Touch of colour

Residence | Kaohsiung 博聞 蕭宅, E&K宜客設計 E&K宜客設計 Living room
E&amp;K宜客設計

E&K宜客設計
E&amp;K宜客設計
E&K宜客設計

For those of you who want their small living room to look vibrant adding a touch of colour is a must. It can be done in the form of a colourful chair or a stool.

10. Focal wall

生活玩味, 珍品空間設計 | JP SPACE DESIGN STUDIO 珍品空間設計 | JP SPACE DESIGN STUDIO Living room
珍品空間設計 | JP SPACE DESIGN STUDIO

珍品空間設計 | JP SPACE DESIGN STUDIO
珍品空間設計 | JP SPACE DESIGN STUDIO
珍品空間設計 | JP SPACE DESIGN STUDIO

Who said you could not make your small living room area look beautiful? To create a unique feature in this particular part of the house, you can try building a focal wall using wood and natural stone.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

20 Amazing doors and windows for Pakistani homes
Which one of these living room ideas inspired you the most?

Discover home inspiration!

