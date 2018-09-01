8 Beautiful yet low cost kitchen storage ideas

Creating excess storage in the kitchen can never be a problem. However, coming up with alternatives which are cost efficient can be a bit of a challenge. Whether you have a full-size kitchen or a compact one, there are various options that you can consider when it comes to storage ideas. In today's ideabook, we will highlight eight beautiful yet low-cost kitchen storage designs that can be incorporated in any home.
If you are looking for a lightweight material to create your kitchen storage then opting for fibre panels is a great idea. These panels are available in a variety of thicknesses as well as colours. Also, most of the times you can get these kitchen counters prefabricated in the market.
In case you want a wood-like effect on your kitchen counter and cabinets, but you are not willing to spend a lot of money. Then the best alternative is of using lamination sheets. Lamination sheets are known to showcase different patterns which look exactly like real wood.
You can even try combining different materials in order to build a unique looking kitchen. Here the designer has used wood along with fibre panels to give it a distinctive look. It creates a design which is modern yet rustic.
Another great idea for incorporating low-cost storage in your kitchen is of pull out shelves. These shelves make it convenient for you to grab the items placed inside without having to dig deep in the back.
Wood is one of the most commonly found raw materials in Pakistani homes. That is why reusing it to create your kitchen storage can be an excellent alternative. This way you get rid of the excess wood lying around and get new cabinets without additional expenses.
One of the most irritating things about a completely sealed cabinet is not being able to see what is kept inside. To deal with this situation, you can create glass doors for your storage area. Also, this gives the kitchen a modern look.
Open cabinets are also a fantastic choice for kitchen storage only if you can keep them clean. Since you do not need doors for these cabinets, they are less expensive than the other options.
Last but not the least, your kitchen storage problems can also be sorted with the help of floating shelves. The depth of these shelves can be adjusted according to their position.
For more designs check out our ideabooks