8 Beautiful yet low cost kitchen storage ideas

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Загородный дом в скандинавском стиле, COUTURE INTERIORS COUTURE INTERIORS Kitchen
Creating excess storage in the kitchen can never be a problem. However, coming up with alternatives which are cost efficient can be a bit of a challenge. Whether you have a full-size kitchen or a compact one, there are various options that you can consider when it comes to storage ideas. In today's ideabook, we will highlight eight beautiful yet low-cost kitchen storage designs that can be incorporated in any home.

1. Fiber cabinets

甲子園口の家（リノベーション）, 株式会社西田順紀アトリエ 株式会社西田順紀アトリエ Modern kitchen
If you are looking for a lightweight material to create your kitchen storage then opting for fibre panels is a great idea. These panels are available in a variety of thicknesses as well as colours. Also, most of the times you can get these kitchen counters prefabricated in the market.

2. Laminated storage

054那須Mさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Kitchen لکڑی Brown
In case you want a wood-like effect on your kitchen counter and cabinets, but you are not willing to spend a lot of money. Then the best alternative is of using lamination sheets. Lamination sheets are known to showcase different patterns which look exactly like real wood.

3. Combination of materials

LUXURY KITCHEN - cooking space Linken Designs Built-in kitchens سلور / گولڈ
You can even try combining different materials in order to build a unique looking kitchen. Here the designer has used wood along with fibre panels to give it a distinctive look. It creates a design which is modern yet rustic.

4. Pull-out shelves

Stylish compact, FABRI FABRI Kitchen White
Another great idea for incorporating low-cost storage in your kitchen is of pull out shelves. These shelves make it convenient for you to grab the items placed inside without having to dig deep in the back.

5. Reused wood

Загородный дом в скандинавском стиле, COUTURE INTERIORS COUTURE INTERIORS Kitchen
Wood is one of the most commonly found raw materials in Pakistani homes. That is why reusing it to create your kitchen storage can be an excellent alternative. This way you get rid of the excess wood lying around and get new cabinets without additional expenses.

6. Glass door cabinets

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens ٹھوس لکڑی Red
One of the most irritating things about a completely sealed cabinet is not being able to see what is kept inside. To deal with this situation, you can create glass doors for your storage area. Also, this gives the kitchen a modern look.

7. Open cabinets

Ferienhaus in den Marken , v. Bismarck Architekt v. Bismarck Architekt Kitchen
Open cabinets are also a fantastic choice for kitchen storage only if you can keep them clean. Since you do not need doors for these cabinets, they are less expensive than the other options.

8. Floating shelves

Apartamento Rua Boavista / Lisboa - Apartment in Rua Boavista / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern kitchen
Last but not the least, your kitchen storage problems can also be sorted with the help of floating shelves. The depth of these shelves can be adjusted according to their position.

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?

