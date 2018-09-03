Decorating a small space can be tricky since you do not have a lot of area to work around. However, there is no lack of options when it comes to decorating a small bedroom. Whether you are looking for a modern interior or a traditional one, there are various alternatives available. In case you are looking for an easy way to search for references then this ideabook is for you. Here you will find 10 gorgeous small bedroom designs suitable for Pakistani homes.
Creating a focal wall always helps when you are trying to decorate a small space. Here the designer has opted for an open brick wall which adds a rustic touch to the room.
In case you have a narrow bedroom then you can opt for a similar layout style. This way the first half of your bedroom can be used as a sleeping area. Whereas, the second half becomes a study or storage.
One of the simplest ways of creating a modern looking bedroom is by opting for an entirely white interior. Apart from this, it also looks well organised and clean.
Backlights can be added all throughout a room including your focal wall. Here the design has created a criss-cross pattern using backlights and a false wall.
Another easy way to incorporate patterns on your wall, and make your bedroom look beautiful is with the help of wallpapers. These wallpapers are available in a variety of designs and colours giving you an extensive range.
Even if your bedroom is decorated in neutral colours, you can still make it look vibrant. To do so, you can add a touch of tones in the form of a side table or a rug.
A fancy looking headboard can also act as the centre of attraction in your small bedroom. Apart from this, you can also adjust the height of the headboard depending on your preference.
In case you have decided to customise your headboard then this design can be a great choice. It has been built using foam and fabric which makes it soft and comfortable to ley against.
Who said that you could not incorporate rustic looking elements in a small bedroom? The primary walls of this room have been designed using stone which gives it a warm feeling.
Lastly, if you are looking to incorporate storage in your small bedroom, then these floating shelves are a great choice. They can even be used for displaying decorative objects.
