10 Gorgeous small bedroom designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Decorating a small space can be tricky since you do not have a lot of area to work around. However, there is no lack of options when it comes to decorating a small bedroom. Whether you are looking for a modern interior or a traditional one, there are various alternatives available. In case you are looking for an easy way to search for references then this ideabook is for you. Here you will find 10 gorgeous small bedroom designs suitable for Pakistani homes.

1. Focal wall

guest bedroom iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

guest bedroom

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

Creating a focal wall always helps when you are trying to decorate a small space. Here the designer has opted for an open brick wall which adds a rustic touch to the room.

2. Narrow bedroom

次臥室 協億室內設計有限公司
協億室內設計有限公司

次臥室

協億室內設計有限公司
協億室內設計有限公司
協億室內設計有限公司

In case you have a narrow bedroom then you can opt for a similar layout style. This way the first half of your bedroom can be used as a sleeping area. Whereas, the second half becomes a study or storage.

3. Modern looking

砌 禾 御見設計企業有限公司
御見設計企業有限公司

砌 禾

御見設計企業有限公司
御見設計企業有限公司
御見設計企業有限公司

One of the simplest ways of creating a modern looking bedroom is by opting for an entirely white interior. Apart from this, it also looks well organised and clean.

4. Lights in the wall

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Backlights can be added all throughout a room including your focal wall. Here the design has created a criss-cross pattern using backlights and a false wall.

5. Wallpaper

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another easy way to incorporate patterns on your wall, and make your bedroom look beautiful is with the help of wallpapers. These wallpapers are available in a variety of designs and colours giving you an extensive range.

6. Touch of colour

Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

Even if your bedroom is decorated in neutral colours, you can still make it look vibrant. To do so, you can add a touch of tones in the form of a side table or a rug.

7. Fancy headboard

Dormitorio Moderno, Nicolas Pierry: Diseño y Decoración de Interiores
Nicolas Pierry: Diseño y Decoración de Interiores

Nicolas Pierry: Diseño y Decoración de Interiores
Nicolas Pierry: Diseño y Decoración de Interiores
Nicolas Pierry: Diseño y Decoración de Interiores

A fancy looking headboard can also act as the centre of attraction in your small bedroom. Apart from this, you can also adjust the height of the headboard depending on your preference.

8. Customised headboard

Parents Bedroom homify
homify

Parents Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

In case you have decided to customise your headboard then this design can be a great choice. It has been built using foam and fabric which makes it soft and comfortable to ley against.

9. Rustic interior

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who said that you could not incorporate rustic looking elements in a small bedroom? The primary walls of this room have been designed using stone which gives it a warm feeling.

10. Compact layout

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Lastly, if you are looking to incorporate storage in your small bedroom, then these floating shelves are a great choice. They can even be used for displaying decorative objects.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

10 Amazing interior design ideas for Pakistani homes
Which one of these bedroom designs was your favourite?

