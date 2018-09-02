Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Stunning living room designs for Pakistani homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern living room
We all try our best to keep the living room of our house beautiful all the time. However, if you incorporate a lot of decor elements, then it might be a little difficult to maintain. For this reason, most people opt for a minimalistic design concept these days. But, there are other ways to add stunning elements to your living room and yet being able to maintain it properly. In this ideabook, we will show you seven such drawing-room designs which are suitable for Pakistani homes.

1. Wooden elements

Ville bifamiliari in legno - Bolgare (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Modern living room لکڑی White
Wood is one of the best raw materials to use when you are looking to decorate a space. For instance, this living room has a wooden staircase as well as a beautiful tv console. The tone of the wood has been kept light so that it matches the furniture and does not look too imposing.

2. Lounging sofa

APARTAMENTO CENTRO II, Join Arquitetura e Interiores Join Arquitetura e Interiores Living room
Another way to make your living room look stunning is by incorporating a lounging sofa. These are ideal for narrow living rooms and can be multifunctional. In case you have guests over then it can be converted into a twin bed as well.

3. Wooden floor

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern living room
The Nook

The floor of your living room can also be the decorative element. To make this possible, you can either opt for a natural stone floor or a wooden one. However, you should always remember that a wood floor is a little tricky to maintain. It also requires regular waterproofing and polish.

4. Decorative partition

Wooden Accent , EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors EUGENE MESHCHERUK | architecture & interiors Modern living room
In case you are using a single room as your living space and a dining area. Then the correct way to decorate it is with the help of a partition. The best part about these partitions is that they can display any design that you like.

5. TV unit

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room پلائیووڈ Brown
Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore

Every living room requires a beautiful curio cabinet and a storage unit. In case you feel that wood is an expensive material to work with then you can also opt for lamination sheets. It gives you the same effect as wood without costing you as much.

6. Sliding door

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
If you are looking to separate the living room of your house from other areas than the best way to do so is with the help of sliding doors. They do not take up as much space as a regular one which makes them a great alternative.

7. Elegant decor

Contemporary Apartment, Design.Studio Design.Studio Modern living room
With the help of floral patterns, you can create an elegant looking living room. The designer of this space has incorporated a beautiful carpet to pull the entire look together. The colour of the sofa also helps to uplift the vibe.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

10 Beautiful wooden partitions for your home
Which one of these living rooms inspired you the most?

