Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Things that can bring positive energy into your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Garden
Loading admin actions …

We all want positive energy and pleasant atmosphere in our home. But getting rid of the negative elements first and incorporating positive things is essential. Some people may not believe in it, but there is no harm in knowing about it more. That is why we have created this ideabook, which can help change your life too. Here you will see 10 unique elements that bring positive energy and fortune to your home.

1. Bamboo

Lucky Bamboo just needs water in which to grow. The stems are arranged in various shapes and forms, making an architectural delight! Perfect Plants Ltd Interior landscaping قدرتی فائبر Green lucky bamboo,chinese,feng shui,interior design,house plants,houseplants,energy,luck,lucky,perfectplants,interior decor
Perfect Plants Ltd

Lucky Bamboo just needs water in which to grow. The stems are arranged in various shapes and forms, making an architectural delight!

Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd

We Pakistani's believe that bamboo is the best element to us for bringing success and prosperity. Its energy is beneficial because it is a symbol of a prosperous alliance between two elements like water and wood.

2. Salt

Salt Keeper Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
Oggetto

Salt Keeper

Oggetto
Oggetto
Oggetto

Salt is essential for creating a safe environment in your home. For example, you can make a line around the house to keep the evil feelings and bad-eye out of the house.

3. Pets

Cats chair dimarziodesign HouseholdAccessories & decoration
dimarziodesign

Cats chair

dimarziodesign
dimarziodesign
dimarziodesign

Some people also believe that pets have the power to ward off bad energy and transform it into a positive one. Besides, researches shown that petting a cat or dog can reduce stress.

4. Flowers

Concrete flower vase Betoniu GmbH Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
Betoniu GmbH

Concrete flower vase

Betoniu GmbH
Betoniu GmbH
Betoniu GmbH

Vibrant looking flowers are the best element to incorporate in a room to keep the environment clean and motivate your family to be happy.

5. White candles

Ivory floating candles and ball candles The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
The London Candle Company

Ivory floating candles and ball candles

The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company

White candles have a good effect when it comes to prosperity. However, on the contrary, the black ones cause negative energy to flow in the home.

6. Holy decoration

Energy Art - The Power of the 4 Elements , Kristin Damaschke Kristin Damaschke Living room
Kristin Damaschke

Kristin Damaschke
Kristin Damaschke
Kristin Damaschke

Whatever religion you may belong to, you should always place sacred decorative elements in your house.  It is because they produce peace, joy and safety.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Essential oils

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Bathroom لکڑی Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes – Arquitectos – Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes – Arquitectos – Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

Essential oils are made of many fruits and herbs, and each of them has a different use.  It can prove to be good for health and positivity.

8. Herbs

homify Kitchen میٹل Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

Many herbs are used for cooking as they have a good effect on your physical health.

9. Water

Feng Shui im Garten, CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS Garden
CONSCIOUS DESIGN – INTERIORS

CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS
CONSCIOUS DESIGN – INTERIORS
CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS

Many religions and philosophies highlight the use of holy water. It is said that the presence of water in the house helps absorb bad feelings.

10. Gardens

homify Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Having a quaint little place to sit in the evening is a great idea. However, it also uplifts your mood and the level of positive energy in the house.

For more tips check out our ideabooks

10 Amazing false ceiling designs
Which one of these things do you already have in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks