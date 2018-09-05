5 Ways to beautify small areas and rooms in your home

One of the biggest challenges that you come across while decorating a home is having to deal with small rooms and areas. Most people think that making a small place look beautiful is not possible. However, there are a lot of things that you can incorporate to achieve great results. Apart from this, compact spaces allow you to be creative while finalising the interior design. In today's ideabook, we are going to share with you five ways to beautify different small areas of your house.
With more and more people choosing to live in the urban cities, the houses are getting smaller. For this reason, it is almost impossible to create a full-size outdoor garden. A great alternative to this problem is using the vertical space available. In this house, the designer has opted for wall mounted planters along with a corner flower bed. It allows you to create a garden while keeping the rest of the floor area available.
Another small area of the house, which is tricky to deal with is the kitchen. However, if you have a small kitchen, then you can use the space above the counter as well. By creating similar-looking storage units, you will be able to maximise the space available in your kitchen. Also, you can try incorporating a dual colour tone so that the room looks spacious.
The best way to decorate a small bedroom is by following a wall to wall layout pattern. For example, the bed in this room has been placed on one side so that the other half of the area is free for walking. Following similar layout patterns will also allow you to make the room look well organised. Also, small bedrooms should not be doused with too many decorative elements.
If, you have a narrow living room which needs to be beautified then try aligning your sofas in a straight line. You will notice the amount of space you are able to save by putting all the seats on a single wall. You can even add a small designer coffee table in the centre to make it look modern.
In case you trying to decorate the outside facade of your small home. Then you can opt for rustic looking elements as seen in this picture. By placing horizontal wooden panels, you will be able to transform the exterior of your house instantly.
