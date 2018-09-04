Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Staircases for small Pakistani homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
笠舞本町の家, 有限会社建築計画 有限会社建築計画 Stairs لکڑی Purple/Violet
Loading admin actions …

When you have a two storey house, you need to incorporate a beautiful staircase. But the difficult question is what do you do when there is not enough space? The answer to this is making the staircase area as multifunctional as possible. Whatever staircase design you may choose, there are ways of making it functional and look beautiful. In this ideabook, we will show you 10 staircases which are ideal for any small Pakistani home.

1. With corner garden

homify Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

An open-ended staircase like this makes sure that the space does not look too crowded. You can make it with the help of wooden planks and iron frame. Apart from this, creating a corner garden below the stairs will allow you to use the space well.

2. Narrow width

Dom w Kartuzach, AKAart Pracownia Projektowa AKAart Pracownia Projektowa Stairs
AKAart Pracownia Projektowa

AKAart Pracownia Projektowa
AKAart Pracownia Projektowa
AKAart Pracownia Projektowa

By adjusting the width of your staircase, you will be able to save space and yet have a way of going up to the next floor. Also, using light colours to build this structure give it a much-desired illusion of space.

3. With a study table

笠舞本町の家, 有限会社建築計画 有限会社建築計画 Stairs لکڑی Purple/Violet
有限会社建築計画

有限会社建築計画
有限会社建築計画
有限会社建築計画

Another way of making your staircase fully functional is by placing a study table underneath. This way you will not waste even an inch of space in your small house. Also, by using a mesh style railing, you do not make the structure look too imposing.

4. With storage

Dúplex Las Rozas, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Stairs لکڑی
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

If you feel that creating a grand staircase in your small house will make you compromise on the storage area, then this is the correct option for you. Every step of this ladder is a storage unit in itself.

5. Glass railing

Lote 24 , Construções e Imobiliária Navio, Lda Construções e Imobiliária Navio, Lda Stairs
Construções e Imobiliária Navio, Lda

Construções e Imobiliária Navio, Lda
Construções e Imobiliária Navio, Lda
Construções e Imobiliária Navio, Lda

Using clear glass as your railing will make sure that the staircase does not disturb your view. It also gives it a modern look which most people want to incorporate.

6. With a kitchen

Casa Cafetos, GBQ Arquitectos GBQ Arquitectos Stairs
GBQ Arquitectos

GBQ Arquitectos
GBQ Arquitectos
GBQ Arquitectos

In case you want to keep the depth of your status substantial. Then there are other things which you can incorporate beneath it to make it fully functional. One such option is a small kitchen as seen in this picture.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wire railing

Ngắm Diện Mạo Ngôi Nhà Phố 32m2 Tuyệt Đẹp Trong Hẻm Nhỏ Sài Gòn, Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát Stairs
Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát

Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát
Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát
Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát

For those of you do not have kids in the house using a similar looking wire railing is an excellent option. The designer has opted for simple wooden planks to decorate the area beneath the stairs. It gives the owners a choice to use it as either a bookshelf or a curio cabinet.

8. With a lounge

Cải tạo căn hộ Duplex -Lam Sơn - Tân Bình, Công Ty TNHH Archifix Design Công Ty TNHH Archifix Design Stairs
Công Ty TNHH Archifix Design

Công Ty TNHH Archifix Design
Công Ty TNHH Archifix Design
Công Ty TNHH Archifix Design

If you want to be a little more creative with your staircase, then try incorporating a lounge area. It can be your quaint little place to sit and read books away from the noisy areas of the house.

9. With corner office

homify Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

L-shaped ladders like this have enough space in the back. This additional space can be used to incorporate an office desk where you can work on your laptop all day long.

10. Spiral stairs

SCALE ELICOIDALI, VERSILIA SCALE VERSILIA SCALE Stairs
VERSILIA SCALE

VERSILIA SCALE
VERSILIA SCALE
VERSILIA SCALE

Last but you surely not the least, a spiral staircase is always worth considering when you are looking to decorate a small house. It saves space and serves the actual purpose.

For more options check out our ideabooks

10 Gorgeous small bedroom designs

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks