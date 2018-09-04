10 Staircases for small Pakistani homes

When you have a two storey house, you need to incorporate a beautiful staircase. But the difficult question is what do you do when there is not enough space? The answer to this is making the staircase area as multifunctional as possible. Whatever staircase design you may choose, there are ways of making it functional and look beautiful. In this ideabook, we will show you 10 staircases which are ideal for any small Pakistani home.
An open-ended staircase like this makes sure that the space does not look too crowded. You can make it with the help of wooden planks and iron frame. Apart from this, creating a corner garden below the stairs will allow you to use the space well.
By adjusting the width of your staircase, you will be able to save space and yet have a way of going up to the next floor. Also, using light colours to build this structure give it a much-desired illusion of space.
Another way of making your staircase fully functional is by placing a study table underneath. This way you will not waste even an inch of space in your small house. Also, by using a mesh style railing, you do not make the structure look too imposing.
If you feel that creating a grand staircase in your small house will make you compromise on the storage area, then this is the correct option for you. Every step of this ladder is a storage unit in itself.
Using clear glass as your railing will make sure that the staircase does not disturb your view. It also gives it a modern look which most people want to incorporate.
In case you want to keep the depth of your status substantial. Then there are other things which you can incorporate beneath it to make it fully functional. One such option is a small kitchen as seen in this picture.
For those of you do not have kids in the house using a similar looking wire railing is an excellent option. The designer has opted for simple wooden planks to decorate the area beneath the stairs. It gives the owners a choice to use it as either a bookshelf or a curio cabinet.
If you want to be a little more creative with your staircase, then try incorporating a lounge area. It can be your quaint little place to sit and read books away from the noisy areas of the house.
L-shaped ladders like this have enough space in the back. This additional space can be used to incorporate an office desk where you can work on your laptop all day long.
Last but you surely not the least, a spiral staircase is always worth considering when you are looking to decorate a small house. It saves space and serves the actual purpose.
