Aluminium Sliding Windows And Doors





Safe & Proven





If you’re looking for new window and door, Utench ranges of aluminium products give you the following benefits over wooden materials:





• They look as beautiful and natural as wooden door but don’t need the maintenance





• They have a tough coating that is guaranteed for ten years





• They are light and strong





• They have a structural guarantee that lasts for five years





• They can be coated in a wide range of coloured and textured finishes including incredibly realistic wooden looking styles





• Aluminium windows from the UTENCH ranges of swing and sliding WINDOWS are finished in a wide range of coloured and wooden looking tough coatings that are guaranteed for several years.





• Requiring virtually no maintenance, our beautiful ranges of classic, contemporary and modern aluminium window only need a periodic wipe down to keep them looking as good as new.





• Unlike wooden windows aluminium window don’t discolour, rot, warp, crack, dry out, soak up water, or noticeably expand and contract.



