Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Utench Industry
Building Supplies in Weifang, Shandong, China
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • utench aluminum windows projects, Utench Industry Utench Industry Balcony
    utench aluminum windows projects

    Aluminium Sliding Windows And Doors


    Safe & Proven


    If you’re looking for new window and door, Utench ranges of aluminium products give you the following benefits over wooden materials:


    • They look as beautiful and natural as wooden door but don’t need the maintenance


    • They have a tough coating that is guaranteed for ten years


    • They are light and strong


    • They have a structural guarantee that lasts for five years


    • They can be coated in a wide range of coloured and textured finishes including incredibly realistic wooden looking styles


     

    • Aluminium windows from the UTENCH ranges of swing and sliding WINDOWS are finished in a wide range of coloured and wooden looking tough coatings that are guaranteed for several years.


    • Requiring virtually no maintenance, our beautiful ranges of classic, contemporary and modern aluminium window only need a periodic wipe down to keep them looking as good as new.


    • Unlike wooden windows aluminium window don’t discolour, rot, warp, crack, dry out, soak up water, or noticeably expand and contract.


     

    Services
    • windows
    • aluminum windows
    • utench
    • pvc windows
    • building materials
    Service areas
    Weifang, Shandong, China
    Address
    Unit 3,Building 3,Eastern District,Lingyun District,Jining High-tech Zone,Shandong,China
    261000 Weifang, Shandong, China
    China
    +86-18615645060 utench.com
      Add SEO element