Aluminium Sliding Windows And Doors
Safe & Proven
If you’re looking for new window and door, Utench ranges of aluminium products give you the following benefits over wooden materials:
• They look as beautiful and natural as wooden door but don’t need the maintenance
• They have a tough coating that is guaranteed for ten years
• They are light and strong
• They have a structural guarantee that lasts for five years
• They can be coated in a wide range of coloured and textured finishes including incredibly realistic wooden looking styles
• Aluminium windows from the UTENCH ranges of swing and sliding WINDOWS are finished in a wide range of coloured and wooden looking tough coatings that are guaranteed for several years.
• Requiring virtually no maintenance, our beautiful ranges of classic, contemporary and modern aluminium window only need a periodic wipe down to keep them looking as good as new.
• Unlike wooden windows aluminium window don’t discolour, rot, warp, crack, dry out, soak up water, or noticeably expand and contract.
- Services
- windows
- aluminum windows
- utench
- pvc windows
- building materials
- Service areas
- Weifang, Shandong, China
- Address
-
Unit 3,Building 3,Eastern District,Lingyun District,Jining High-tech Zone,Shandong,China
261000 Weifang, Shandong, China
China
+86-18615645060 utench.com