Talha Shahid Architects &amp; Associates
Architects in Islamabad, Pakistan
    Modern Residence in F-11/1, Islamabad
    Restaurant Design in H-13, Islamabad
    600 sq.yards Modern Residence in Sector D-12/3, Islamabad
    Talha Shahid Architects & Associates is an Islamabad-based architectural practice that is dedicated to design excellence. Our studio-led design methodology embraces collaborative thinking, enhancing the places we create. We offer conceptualization in architectural projects and resolve in spatial planning and designing and provide complete architectural services across a range of project types, including residential, communal, commercial and mixed-use developments.
    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior
    • Design
    • Landscape
    • Construction
    • Remodeling
    • Renovation
    • Facade Design
    • Residential Architecture
    • Commercial
    • Educational
    • Institutional
    Service areas
    Islamabad, Pakistan, and Islamabad, Pakistan
    Address
    Office 307, 4th Floor, HM Tower, Gulberg Greens, Islamabad.
    44000 Islamabad, Pakistan
    Pakistan
    +92-3325123472 www.talhashahidarchitects.com
