Skyia provides automation solutions for smart homes and offices. Our experienced team is prepared to furnish you with the administration you require: from the initial counsel through to continuous maintenance and support. We work with builders, interior designers, architects

and other traders, to guarantee that each part of your home automation or business innovation venture is smooth, on time, proficient and in accordance with your objectives.





Skyia works to prove you with Smart lighting, Window management, Smart security, Audio and Video, Home theatres, Communication and Energy saving.