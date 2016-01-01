Your browser is out-of-date.

Skyia
Home Media Design & Installation in Karachi, Pakistan
Reviews (2)
    • Office Space, Skyia Skyia Commercial spaces
    Office Space

    Skyia provides automation solutions for smart homes and offices. Our experienced team is prepared to furnish you with the administration you require: from the initial counsel through to continuous maintenance and support. We work with builders, interior designers, architects

    and other traders, to guarantee that each part of your home automation or business innovation venture is smooth, on time, proficient and in accordance with your objectives.


    Skyia works to prove you with Smart lighting, Window management, Smart security, Audio and Video, Home theatres, Communication and Energy saving.

    • Smart lighting
    • Window management
    • Smart security
    • Audio and video
    • Energy saving
    • Communication
    Karachi and Pakistan
    F8/2A, K.D.A Scheme 5, Block 7, Clifton
    75600 Karachi, Pakistan
    Pakistan
    +92-21111484357 www.skyia.com

    arif.malik
    With Smart Office concept from door locks to lights we intended to automate every asoect of our office and Skyia has delivered its best and bespoke soutions. Highly recoomended for those who are seeking best automation solutions in Pakistan.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: October 2017
    Faisal Iftikhar Faisal Iftikhar
    Excellent
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2016
