Roger Harrison is an accomplished pianist, singer and composer. He's been performing as a pianist since getting started on the instrument as a child. Today his band performs as a jazz band for weddings and other events in Clearwater, Tampa and throughout Southern Florida. He also is a wedding singer and wedding pianist and has performed at hotels, restaurants, and private parties as a "one man band", creating the full sound of a band with one instrument.





