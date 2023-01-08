Your browser is out-of-date.

Bal e Jibreel
Other Businesses in Lahore
Reviews (0)
    • Bal e

    Jibreel (Gabriel’s Wing) is the peak of Iqbal’s Urdu poetry. It consists of

    ghazals, poems, quatrains, epigrams and displays the vision and intellect

    necessary to foster sincerity and firm belief in the heart of the ummah and

    turn its members into true believers.

    Services
    • Bal e Jibreel
    • Bal e Jibreel in urdu
    • Bal e Jibreel Allama Iqbal
    • Bal e Jibreel with explanation
    • Bal e Jibreel Book
    Service areas
    Lahore
    Address
    Outside Badshahi Mosque
    54000 Lahore
    Pakistan
    +92-3468995634 kulliyateiqbal.com/bal-e-jibreel
