Jibreel (Gabriel’s Wing) is the peak of Iqbal’s Urdu poetry. It consists of
ghazals, poems, quatrains, epigrams and displays the vision and intellect
necessary to foster sincerity and firm belief in the heart of the ummah and
turn its members into true believers.
- Services
- Bal e Jibreel
- Bal e Jibreel in urdu
- Bal e Jibreel Allama Iqbal
- Bal e Jibreel with explanation
- Bal e Jibreel Book
- Service areas
- Lahore
- Address
-
Outside Badshahi Mosque
54000 Lahore
Pakistan
+92-3468995634 kulliyateiqbal.com/bal-e-jibreel