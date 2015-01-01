Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bridge Tronic Global, Inc
Other Businesses in Fountain Valley
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Bridgetronic Global, Inc is a global industry and provider of manufacturing equipment in market founded in 2015. This company provides equipment, materials and services for the manufacture of semiconductors, photovoltaic panels, LED and flat panel displays,micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), printed and flexible electronics, and related micro and nano-technologies.

    Service areas
    Fountain Valley
    Address
    Bridge Tronic Global, Inc 10940 Kalama River Ave Fountain Valley, CA 92708
    92708 Fountain Valley
    United States
    +1-9493961851 www.bridgetronic.com
      Add SEO element