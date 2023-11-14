Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Papan Construction
General Contractors in Mataram
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Indra Villa, Papan Construction Papan Construction Villas
    Indra Villa, Papan Construction Papan Construction Villas
    Indra Villa, Papan Construction Papan Construction Villas
    +3
    Indra Villa
    F House, Papan Construction Papan Construction Flat
    F House, Papan Construction Papan Construction Flat
    F House, Papan Construction Papan Construction Flat
    +7
    F House
    Hillside Villa & Resort, Papan Construction Papan Construction Flat
    Hillside Villa & Resort, Papan Construction Papan Construction Flat
    Hillside Villa & Resort, Papan Construction Papan Construction Flat
    +13
    Hillside Villa & Resort
    Papan Construction is a contracting company specializing in realizing dreams through quality construction for various building projects, including houses, villas, offices, hotels, and other projects. With a strong focus on professionalism, quality, and excellence in every project we handle, Papan Construction has become a trusted partner in the construction industry.
    Services
    • Design and Build
    • Furniture
    • Interior
    • Landscape
    • Arsitek
    • Kontraktor
    • Jasa Kontraktor
    Service areas
    Nusa Tenggara Barat
    Address
    Jl. Mars Blok. B/No.43, BTN Mavilla Rengganis. Lingkar Selatan, Bajur, Kab.Lombok Barat, NTB. 83361
    83361 Mataram
    Indonesia
    +62-87855585500 papanconstruction.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks