That's Innovative Pte Ltd
Singapore
    That's Innovative Pte Ltd" is a dynamic event management company based in Singapore, specializing in a wide range of services including virtual, hybrid, and live events. They excel in organizing corporate events, team-building activities, gala dinners, and family day events. With a focus on professional service and technological innovation, they cater to diverse needs, ensuring memorable and successful events. Their expertise in event customization and coordination positions them as a go-to solution for impactful event experiences.

    8 Boon Lay Way, 8@Tradehub 21, #09-12
    609964 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-97442288 evernote.com
