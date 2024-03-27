Your browser is out-of-date.

Cosmeticoplasty
Other Businesses in Lahore
    • Welcome to our leading cosmetic surgery center in Lahore, where we specialize in transformative procedures such as liposuction, rhinoplasty and gynecomastia. Led by the expertise of renowned surgeon Dr. Musteshan Bashir, who brings 22 years of dedicated experience to the field, our center is committed to tailoring each procedure to meet your unique aesthetic goals. From body sculpting to facial refinement, our comprehensive range of services prioritizes your comfort, safety, and satisfaction throughout the entire transformative journey. Schedule a consultation today, and let Dr. Musteshan Bashir and our team guide you towards achieving the confident and enhanced version of yourself you've always envisioned.
    Services
    Rhinoplasty, Liposuction, and Gynecomestia
    Service areas
    Lahore
    Address
    Integrated Medical Hosiptal Sector F Phase 5 DHA, Lahore
    54000 Lahore
    Pakistan
    +92-3124887775 cosmeticoplasty.com
